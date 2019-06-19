Way 2 Go! Floyd “Ed” Hoskins

Prominent defense attorney Megan Kau announced today that she will be running for the Honolulu City & County Prosecutor. Kau was joined by former Prosecutor Peter Carlisle and victim's advocate Nonohe Botelho. "I'm not a politician," Kau said. "I'm a fighter."

Kau laid out three reasons why she wants to become Honolulu Prosecutor. "The first reason why I'm running for Prosecuting Attorney is loyalty. I've been put in a very unique position where I have been asked for help by the current employees, staff members, deputies and investigators. The current administration has discriminated against them, retaliated against them, and asked them to do unethical things. I am here to put a stop to all of that," Kau said.