HONOLULU (KHON2) - Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a main break on Date Street near Kamuela Avenue.

All traffic lanes on Date Street between Kapahulu Avenue and Kamuela Avenue remain closed until further notice.

Also, no left turns are allowed from Kapahula Avenue and Kamuela Avenue onto Date Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes.

The break, which was reported around midnight.

It's on a 30-inch transmission main so all customers in the area continue to have water, including the Ala Wai Golf Course.

