Water main break in Waianae to cause traffic and water conservation

The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is asking residents from Kaukama Rd. (Waianae) to Makaha to use water sparingly until further notice, as crews repair the 20-inch transmission main on Mailiilii Rd. in Waianae.

Customers are urged to use water for essential needs only, such as cooking, drinking, and personal hygiene.

While repairs are underway, Mailiilii Rd. will remain closed between Paakea Rd. and 86-300 Mailiilii Rd. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate traffic routes.

The work will likely continue into the weekend.