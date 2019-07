HONOLULU (KHON2) — A water main break in Waipahu closes multiple lanes on Farrington Hwy. eastbound between Waikele Rd. and Waipahu Depot Rd.

The break happened around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

One lane of Farrington Hwy. eastbound is open for travel until further notice.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

BWS crews are currently on scene.

