Water main break on Vineyard Blvd. snarls traffic on freeway, side streets

Posted: Jul 13, 2018 04:17 PM HST

Updated: Jul 13, 2018 06:25 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a reported water main break at Vineyard Boulevard and Pua Lane in the eastbound direction. 

The H-1 Freeway Vineyard Boulevard offramp in the eastbound direction and all eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard near Pua Lane are closed.  Cars are being diverted to Pua Lane and that's causing a traffic backup.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible.  

