Water main break on Vineyard Blvd. snarls traffic on freeway, side streets

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a reported water main break at Vineyard Boulevard and Pua Lane in the eastbound direction.

The H-1 Freeway Vineyard Boulevard offramp in the eastbound direction and all eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard near Pua Lane are closed. Cars are being diverted to Pua Lane and that's causing a traffic backup.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible.