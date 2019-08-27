Water main break causes road closures on Pali Momi street in Aiea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All water service has now been restored in Aiea, but repairs to the road are still ongoing.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

—————————————————————————————————————

A water main break in Aiea has closed roads in both directions on Pali Momi Street.

The Board of Water Supply issued the following alert:

“Board of Water Supply is responding to reports of a main break on Pali Momi St. by Moanalua Rd. near Pearlridge Shopping Center that is affecting traffic on Moanalua Road this afternoon.

Motorists should use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story.