Watanabe Bakery will be closing its doors on July 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Watanabe Bakery will be closing its doors on Monday, July 1, due to new ownership.

The new company is called Watanabe and Son LLC, and it will involve the original owner.

Watanabe Bakery first opened as Fujipan in the 1980s and was incorporated in 2006.

Their most popular item is their shokupan bread. It’s been sold at Times, Don Quijote and in others areas all over the island.

Beretania Watanabe Manager Daniel Furumura and Mapunapuna Watanbe Bakery Manager David Mao hold up some of their most popular items in the bakery.

The managers of the bakery said that there will be a new bakery under the new company’s brand.

“Thank you very much for your support over the years,” said Mapunapuna branch manager David Mao. “I hope everybody loved the bread over the years. Hopefully, it comes back very soon. I’m not too sure if everything’s going to continue. We’ll have mochi donuts still at our other location in Waikiki if you guys are interested.”

Their popular mochi donut shop, Modo Hawaii, is based in Waikiki. The two will be focusing on the brand after Watanabe closes.