Wastewater spill from Meadow Gold Dairy contaminates water near Ala Moana

Posted: Nov 27, 2018 11:54 AM HST

Updated: Nov 27, 2018 11:54 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The public is being advised to stay out of the waters of the Ala Moana canal along Ala Moana Boulevard, the pond in Ala Moana Park, and Kewalo Basin.

The Department of Health's Clean Water Branch was notified of a wastewater discharge from Meadow Gold Dairy at 826 Cedar Street. An estimated 3,250 gallons of wastewater spilled. It has since been stopped.

Warning signs are being posted. The public is advised to remain out of these waters until the signs have been removed.

