Suspect arrested after warrant for Failure to Appear

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Elmer Nakiso-Torres III, who was wanted for a $200,000 Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear on September 11, 2019.

He was located and arrested on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:06 a.m. in the Pearl City area.

Nakiso-Torres is 33-years-old and is described to be five feet and four inches, 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.