HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women in their twenties are in serious condition following a townhouse fire in Waipahu.

According to HFD, they were alerted to the fire at Oasis Townhomes on Waipahu Street at around 12:15 Monday morning.

That’s when they found smoke and flames coming from the bottom floor of a two-story unit and had to rescue two women through an upstairs window.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story.