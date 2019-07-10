Ward Village holds groundbreaking ceremony for new residential project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ward Village held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest residential project.

Koula is the first residential tower alongside Victoria Ward Park, which opened earlier this year. The 41-story tower will have 566 residences, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units.

Officials with the Howard Hughes Corporation say Koula will connect residents and visitors with surrounding shops and open green spaces.

Simon Treacy, President and CEO of Howard Hughes Corporation, Hawaii said, “It’s a journey and our vision is great, an absolute world-class place for people to live, work, play, learn, reflect and refresh and that’s really our mission: to combine Hawaii’s natural beauty to world-class ideas and experiences and best practices to create something here so special and so, so memorable.”

Prices in Koula range from $600,000 to $1.6 million.