Want a free trip to Vegas? Start baking some cookies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Calling all bakers. The Cookie Corner is launching a recipe contest that could land you a free trip.

The company is asking people to submit their best original cookie recipes online or in stores.

Entrants must provide their full name, email address, phone number, address, recipe name, ingredients and step-by-step detailed instructions. Participants must be Hawaii residents and 18 years or older, as of July 9, 2018.

If you win, you'll get a round-trip for two to Las Vegas, including hotel and airfare (a $1,600 value), your cookie will be sold at all Cookie Corner locations, and a portion of the proceeds will go a charity of your choice.

To enter, click here.