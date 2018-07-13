What to do if involved in a hit-and-run accident Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - This year so far, Oahu has seen a rash of very serious crashes, many of which were hit-and-runs. Just last weekend and earlier this week, two separate hit-and-runs occurred, one in Salt Lake and the other in Kunia, which was fatal.

Whether you're a driver or a pedestrian, falling victim to a hit-and-run can be very scary and stressful situation. To help us break down how to handle a hit-and-run, Marc Dixon, an All-State agency owner, joined us with tips.

