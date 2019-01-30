Wake Up 2day

Vigil arranged for victims lost in deadly Kakaako crash

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 11:20 AM HST

Honolulu - A vigil will be held Wednesday night to honor the victims lost in the deadly Kakaako crash on Monday night. 

 

The event is hosted by the Hawaii Bicycle league and will begin at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street with sign waving promoting driver safety. 

 

There will also be a moment of silence and a small memorial to add flowers and memorbilla. 

