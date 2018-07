Ukulele Festival Hawaii 2018 is this Sunday Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A celebration of the ukulele is coming to Kapiolani Park this weekend! If you can't enough of Hawaii's favorite instrument you may want to head down there on Sunday! The Ukulele Festival Hawaii will have live performances, displays, food and more!

This morning, Roy Sakuma the festival's founder gave us all the details, and we got a sneak peak performance.