UH pride this week leading into Warriors homecoming game

HONOLULU (KHON2) - This week is all about University of Hawaii spirit, pride and homecoming.

There are events from now through Sunday for UH Homecoming 2018 week.

Friday holds "Picnic on the Path" on the Legacy Pathway. From 11:00am-1:30pm, you can catch food, drinks, free giveaways and even a pep rally with the UH cheerleaders, band and dancers.

Saturday holds the UH Warriors homecoming game at the Aloha Stadium. Kick off takes place at 6:00pm.

Sunday holds the sold out "2nd annual Green and White Celebration" where they will be celebrating the UH Sports Circle of Honor Class of 2018 inductees.

For more information on UH homecoming, go to manoa.hawaii.edu/homecoming.