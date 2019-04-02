UH Men's Volleyball Team Gets Ready for Senior Night

HONOLULU (KHON2) - [anvplayer video="3508406"]

It's the hottest sports ticket in town! We're talking about the undefeated University of Hawaii Men's Volleyball, which is having a record season. The seniors are also getting ready for the final regular season matches in Manoa. Head Coach Charlie Wade joined Take2 to talk about post-season play. Seniors Joe Worsley, Stijn Van Tilburg, Dalton Solbrig, and Brett Rosenmeier also joined Take2 to talk about their best memories.