Time to jam at the 2nd Annual Waikiki Steel Guitar Week Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's an instrument that's been synonymous with our islands, the steel guitar. Starting today, the 2nd Annual Waikiki Steel Guitar Week gets underway featuring Hawaii's favorite steel guitar masters and the next generation! Hawaiian steel guitarist Alan Akaka joined us in studio for a preview.

For more information, check out https://www.waikikisteelguitarweek.com/