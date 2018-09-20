The Hawaii HOME Project to hold benefit concert next weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Hawaii HOME Project hits the road to help those with health care, especially our homeless population.

The mobile medical clinic opened its doors in 2006, and continues to share Aloha across Oahu. From Waianae to Haleiwa to Honolulu, the HOME Project mobile RV makes stops at many locations to provide assistance.

They will be holding a benefit concert called "The Med Mele" next Saturday September 29 at JABSOM in Kakaako. All proceeds will go to benefit the Hawaii HOME Project.

For more information on this event or to purchase your tickets, click here.