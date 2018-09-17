The Good Table: Eat & drink for a great cause

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Lanakila Pacific's annual fundraiser is coming up, and you can be a part of it! The Good Table is a dining experience featuring over 20 restaurants with proceeds going to help feed our kupuna. Rona Yagi Fukumoto, President & CEO of Lanakila Pacific joined us with all of the details. We also were joined by chef's from Alan Wong's and Stripsteak who will be participating in the fundraiser.

For more information on The Good Table, log onto www.lanakilapacific.org/the-good-table.