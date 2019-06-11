Take2: Learning about Thearpeutic Horsemanship

Wake Up 2day

Jun 11, 2019

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:01 AM HST

Honolulu - Well get ready to saddle up because summer horse camp is in session.

The Therapeutic Horsemanship in Waimanalo is preparing for their annual summer camp which teaches more than just horseback riding. 

From goats to miniature horses, the program is perfect for the keiki or for any animal lover.

Program director Dana Vennen said the facility not only teaches in how to care for animals, but also how to relax with any stress or physical or mental disadvantage you could be living with.

 

To learn more about THH click here. 

