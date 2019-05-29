Take2:A look inside the new Marshalls at the Kapolei Commons

Wake Up 2day

A look inside the new Marshalls at the Kapolei Commons

Honolulu - Whether you are looking for fashion for men, women, and children or home decor and pet supplies, Marshalls is excited to bring something new with incredible savings for Hawaii shoppers. 

The store not only offers brand name options and one of kind items, but local art work and international pieces to add to your living space.

The grand opening is Thursday at 8 am at the Kapolei Commons, with a second location opening in the Ala Moana area early in June.

