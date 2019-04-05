Scottish Festival this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Grab your kilt and get ready to eat some scotch eggs because the Scottish Festival and Highland Games are happening this weekend. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children. Dr. Maryellen Markley, from the Hawaiian Scottish Association and Dr. Bruce McEwan, Vice Chieftain of the Hawaiian Scottish Association, joined us this morning. For more information on the festival, view http://hawaiianscottishassociation.org/festival-information