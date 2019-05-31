Road closures to expect on the H-1 Freeway

Honolulu - Starting this weekend the Hawaii Department of Transportation is warning all drivers of roadwork scheduled on the H-1 Freeway.

Below if the information provided by HDOT

1) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway overpass and the Middle Street underpass on Friday, May 31, through Friday, June 7, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

2) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Liliha Street overpass on Friday, May 31, through Friday, June 7, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Queen Emma Street overpass and the Palama Street offramp (Exit 20C) on Sunday night, June 2, through Friday morning, June 7, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The School Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed during this time. Motorists will be detoured via Palama Street and Vineyard Boulevard