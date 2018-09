HONOLULU (KHON2) - Kaneohe doesn't have much Filipino food available until now.

Opened in August, Ressie's Kusina Filipino Restaurant is the go to place to fill that Filipino cravings.

From dishes to desserts, Ressie's Kusina holds the family feeling of mom cooking food at home.

However, this is open to the public. We visited Ressie and her crew this morning on Take2!