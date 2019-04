HONOLULU (KHON2) - A well-known ramen restaurateur is bringing his flavors to Oahu. Chef Shigetoshi Nakamura, owner of Nakamura NYC & Niche, will be featuring his torigara shoyu ramen and steak mazemen at The Kahala Hotel & Resort for a limited time. Nakamura, along with The Kahala Executive Chef Wayne Hirabayashi, joined Wake Up 2day with a sneak peek.