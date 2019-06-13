Overcoming injuries, heading to Wounded Warrior Games

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Senior Airman Faith Donato, Master Sgt. Roger Hopkins, and retired Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada will all represent Pacific Air Forces at the Wounded Warrior Games held this summer in Tampa, Florida.

This is the first time any Airmen from Hickam have competed in the games. Kuwada will also be the torch bearer for the games.

All three airmen joined us in studio this morning to share their stories.