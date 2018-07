Olympic hopeful Tiare Ikei makes a big announcement! Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Get ready to grapple! 17-year old Tiare Ikei has sacrificed her summer break by spending time on the wrestling mat, and training and traveling with Team USA. She just competed in the World Championships in Croatia earning a Bronze medal and now has her sights set on the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020. Ikei joined us in studio to share her experience and makes a big announcement about her future.