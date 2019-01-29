Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Kalihi

Honolulu - According to Honolulu Police Department, on Tuesday morning during a traffic stop on Kapalama Avenue, a driver attempted to hit a police officer with his vehicle before he was shot in the chest by the officer.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:27 a.m.

The investigation lasted for several hours until both vehilces were towed from the scene with the officer's condition still unknown at this time.

As of now there are no details available until authorities send us an update with confirmation.