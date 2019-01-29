Wake Up 2day

Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Kalihi

By:

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 11:34 AM HST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 11:36 AM HST

Honolulu - According to Honolulu Police Department, on Tuesday morning during a traffic stop on Kapalama Avenue, a driver attempted to hit a police officer with his vehicle before he was shot in the chest by the officer.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:27 a.m. 

The investigation lasted for several hours until both vehilces were towed from the scene with the officer's condition still unknown at this time. 

As of now there are no details available until authorities send us an update with confirmation. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News