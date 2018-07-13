Nu'u explains inspiration behind new single and solo artist career

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Music is in his blood and it's been that way since he was a baby on Maui.

Nu'u Sing-Kahalehau has always been surrounded by music and the Hawaiian culture.

His dad is a talented musician, so Nu'u picked it up at an early age.

He was formerly a part of local reggae group, Maoli, but now he's going solo and starting a new chapter in his music career.

Catch him performing at the upcoming Hawaii's Finest Summer Bash '18 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Nu'u joined Wake Up 2day to preview a new single he's debuting.

