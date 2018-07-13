Newest exhibit at The Bishop Museum makes you think about Hawaii's past and future

KALIHI (KHON2) - Starting Saturday July 14, 2018, the Bishop Museum opens its newest exhibit that focuses on nostalgic commercial printed artwork that promoted Hawaii using misappropriated imagery of Hawaii and its Native culture.

Along side a mural created by six Native Hawaiian artists, this exhibit makes you think about how Hawaii was affected by the commercial artwork promoting our islands and how visual art is being used to also heal and form Hawaii into the future.

This exhibit will last until January 2019. For more information including cost, visit their website at www.bishopmuseum.org.