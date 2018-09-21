Wake Up 2day

Never forget, National POW/MIA Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) - September 21st is National POW/MIA Day which honors all prisoners of war and missing in action personnel.

Here to talk us about the importance of that day and the important work of the DPAA in identifying our nation's missing in action is Rear Admiral Jon C. Kreitz, Deputy Director for Operations for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

For more information go to http://www.hawaiiarmyweekly.com/2018/09/17/dpaa-to-host-national-powmia-recognition-day-ceremony-sept-21/

