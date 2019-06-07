HONOLULU (KHON2) - To celebrate National Donut Day, Dunkin' is offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Dunkin's special offer to ring in the holiday is good all day on National Donut Day, Friday, June 7, at participating locations while supplies last.

Casie Bui, Marketing Manager of Dunkin' Hawaii, and Barbara Wallace, Donor Relations Director at the Salvation Army, joined us this morning to celebrate National Donut Day.

