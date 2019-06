HONOLULU (KHON2) - ONE PEACE, a music, art, and film festival, is heading to Hawaii on Friday.

It originated in California and benefits Mama Earth programs.

Jaime Kailani, founder, Mama Earth, One Peace Festival, and Chris Bayot, president, Mama Earth, joined Wake Up 2day with more details. Musician Johnny Valentine, who will be a part of the event, also performed.