HONOLULU (KHON2) - King Kamehameha Day is less than a week away, and the celebrations are coming up this weekend! The Oahu events start up tomorrow with the lei draping ceremony, but there will be events happening statewide through next week. Kainoa Daines, Chair of the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission, joined us this morning with all of the event details.

For more details, visit https://www.hawaii.com/kamehamehaday/.