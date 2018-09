HONOLULU (KHON2) - A family-friendly event is hitting Pearlridge Center tomorrow.

The Aloha Festival's Keiki Hoolaulea is happening at the mall and it will include a conch shell blowing contest.

Monte McComber, Aloha Festivals board member and cultural director at the Royal Hawaiian Center, joined Wake Up 2day with details. Halau Hula O Hokulani also performed.