HONOLULU (KHON2) - It will be a night of wonderful music at The Blue Note Hawaii. Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Kamuela Kahoano, will make his Blue Note debut! This morning, Kamuela joined us to tell us all about it and give us a sneak peak performance.

The shows are this Wednesday, September 19th, at 6:30 and 9 pm.

For more information and tickets, visit http://bluenotehawaii.com/​​​​​​​