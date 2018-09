HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 66th Annual Aloha Festivals Waikiki Hoolaulea is happening tomorrow night.

It's a family friendly event with food, fun and tons of entertainment.

The Christ Embassy Hawaii Dancers will be performing tomorrow night and they joined us in studio this morning for a preview.

For more information on the Aloha Festival's Waikiki Hoolaulea, log onto http://www.alohafestivals.com/