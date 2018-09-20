Hooulu Hawaii: The King Kalakaua Era exhibit at Honolulu Museum of Art

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Museum of Art has a new exhibit, especially for all Hawaii residents.

Hooulu Hawaii: The King Kalakaua Era exhibit is a walk into history, showcasing significant pieces and technology that influenced Hawaii during the time of Hawaii's last king.

From uniforms to feather capes to never-before-displayed photography to royal orders, this exhibit holds pieces from history that continues to share the stories of our history.

This exhibit lasts through January of 2019. For more information, check out their website at www.honolulumuseum.org.