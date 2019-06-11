HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Night Market is back for our summer event and it's going to be bigger and better than ever!

That means more vendors, more entertainment, more music and more fun than ever before.

Thousands are expected to attend Honolulu Night Market - Summer Solstice 2019 happening on Saturday, June 15 from 6pm to 9pm.

Summer Solstice 2019 is free family-friendly and is held on the corners of Auahi and Keawe streets, in Our Kaka'ako.

James " DJ Jimmy Taco", Owner of Jimmy Taco's Tacos, joined us for preview.