Goodwill Goes Glam Sale & Fashion Show 2018 Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Want to shop for a good cause? Goodwill is going GLAM again!

Next week you will have the opportunity to find brand items and designer fashion for incredible prices at this large event. This morning, Kelley Cho, director of pr & communications for Goodwill Hawaii and Summer Shiigi, owner and designer of Ten Tomorrow & co-producer of the 2018 GLAM! fashion show, joined us with all of the details.