Calling all filmmakers! Get your script green lighted

Ohina's 2018 Filmmakers Lab allows up-and-coming, local filmmakers to learn from big-time Hollywood writers in the hopes of turning scripts into short films.

"What we're doing is we're allowing these filmmakers, local filmmakers get to the next level. Not only that. We're helping to fund their films, give them the resources they need to get to the next level, so they can get to the mainland and also make a splash here," explained Gerard Elmore, Ohina executive director.

The organization is currently accepting applications for its September workshop. The deadline is July 25, and winners will be notified by Aug. 10.

Those chosen will have an opportunity to develop screenplays and learn from special guest Dana Ledoux Miller, whose credits include The Newsroom, Narcos, Blood & Oil, and Designated Survivor, and possibly another surprise mentor, Elmore teased.

Ohina Films will produce the Greenlight Award-winning script and premiere it at the Ohina Short Film Showcase at the 2019 Hawaii International Film Festival.

Mitchel Viernes is last year's winner and calls the lab an incredible experience.

"Being able to work with (last year's mentor) Joe Robert Cole. I mean, Cole wrote Black Panther, one of the biggest movies this year. It's like blown my mind," he said. "Just having the backing of Ohina and their studio and the people they put together, the team they put together for me, helped make my film so much better."

For more information, visit www.ohina.org.