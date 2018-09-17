Get ready to spin it at the Century Ride/Aloha Fun Ride

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Are you ready for the 37th Annual Honolulu Century Ride? Don't worry if you can't bike a hundred miles because you can choose a shorter distance to ride at the Aloha Fun Ride. Proceeds will go towards making our roads safer for everyone. Daniel Alexander, Co-Director of the Hawaii Bicycling League, and Elaina and Kylena Paredes, mother and daughter who enjoy biking together, joined us this morning for a preview and bike safety tips. For more information on the Century Ride and Aloha Fun Ride, log onto www.hbl.org/events.