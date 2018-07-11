Free Hawaii Youth Symphony Concert Series Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Let the music play! The Hawaii Youth Symphony has been serving and developing our keiki through music education, orchestra performances and community engagements since 1964. This week, some of their talented students will be performing around town for free. Randy Wong , President of the Hawaii Youth Symphony and Iggy Jang, Director of the Solo and String Quartet joined us is studio.

For more information, check out https://www.hiyouthsymphony.org/