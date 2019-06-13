Father's Day Craft and Gift Ideas

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Father's Day is this Sunday, and we are getting you ready with some great craft and gift ideas! Takara Bullock, Blogger & Editor of Fun Little Ohana, and her daughter Kira joined us this morning with tips.

Takara brought in some items that would make for perfect Father's Day gifts. She also suggests, for the foodie dad in your family, tacos! Take the father in your family out for a delicious lunch or dinenr.

As for the dads you aren't sure what to get, Takara suggests sending him off to a luxury treatment hot towel shave at a luxury barbershop.