Exploring the deep blue.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's a spectacular underwater landscape that many people never get to see.

The Northwestern Hawaiian Islands are home to over seven thousand species of algae, birds, turtles and marine mammals.

A group of scientists will be heading there Saturday and will be live streaming their findings so you can see it too.

Chris Kelley, Deep Sea Biologist with UH Manoa, joined us this morning in studio.

To watch the live stream, log onto http://www.nautiluslive.org/