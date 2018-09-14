Wake Up 2day

Exploring the deep blue.

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 10:37 AM HST

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 10:40 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's a spectacular underwater landscape that many people never get to see.

The Northwestern Hawaiian Islands are home to over seven thousand species of algae, birds, turtles and marine mammals.

A group of scientists will be heading there Saturday and will be live streaming their findings so you can see it too.

Chris Kelley, Deep Sea Biologist with UH Manoa, joined us this morning in studio.

To watch the live stream, log onto http://www.nautiluslive.org/ 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News