HONOLULU (KHON2) - Living in Hawaii, many of us enjoy our free time in the ocean. But what would you do if you're lost at sea?

The Coast Guard regularly conducts rescues of people in the water and joined Wake Up 2day with information.

Capt. Michael Long, commander, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu and Capt. Carl Riedlin, Coast Guard pilot, recent commanding officer, Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, offered tips.