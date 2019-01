HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii is getting ready to present its annual Chinatown New Year's celebration event to ring in the year of the boar.

The fun family-friendly event will feature many vendors and live entertainment. To tell us all about the festivities, we were joined by 2019 Miss Chinese Jaycees Danicia Lin Honda, 2019 Miss Hawaii Chinese Ivonne Lee, and 2019 Miss Chinese Princess Stefani Lew.