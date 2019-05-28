It's time to breakout the teasing comb and Aquanet, dust off those Members Only jackets, dig out your favorite leg warmers and channel your inner Karma Chameleons cause we're kicking off the summer and taking the dogs back in time for some like totally rad pawsome fun.

Join Hawaii Pet Beat and all their fur-ends for the Bark to the 80s: Dog Days of Summer Bash on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Pearlridge Center Uptown.

Bertha Villanueva-Shertzer, Owner of Hawaii Pet Beat, joined us for a interview. For more information, click here.