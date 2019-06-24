Brain Aneurysms and Advances in Treatment - The Queen's Medical Center - Ask a Specialist

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Did you know that brain aneurysms can occur at any age?

How do people get them and what are the signs?

Learn more with Dr. Samuel Tsappidi, neurologist at The Queen's Medical Center's Neuroscience Institute, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Join Dr. Tsappidi for Queen's free Speaking of Health lecture called "Brain Aneurysms and Advances in Treatment."

That's this Wednesday, June 26, from 6 - 7 pm at The Queen's Medical Center - Punchbowl. To register, call 691-7117 or go to Queens.org and click on "Classes and Events."